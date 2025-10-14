Maryland’s Small Game Seasons Provide Abundant Fall Hunting Opportunities

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters that squirrel, rabbit, fall turkey, and other small game seasons are either underway or set to open in the coming weeks. Some of these species offer generous seasons and bag limits and are abundant throughout Maryland.

“Although many hunters turn their attention to deer during this time of year, small game hunting should not be overlooked,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “It’s a great way to introduce new hunters to the sport and develop woodsmanship skills that will help in all types of hunting.”

Squirrel season opened September 6 with a bag limit of six per day (The Delmarva fox squirrel is not included in this season; this subspecies remains protected to ensure continued population recovery). Scouting for mast-producing trees, such as oaks and hickories, will help squirrel hunters locate productive hunting areas.

Rabbit season begins on November 1 with a bag limit of four per day. Hunting brushy, weedy field edges and hedgerows can provide excellent opportunities. Both rabbit and squirrel seasons are open until February 28.

For hunters in Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties, the fall turkey hunting season will also open on November 1, continuing through November 9 with a bag limit of one turkey per hunter. Turkey populations are healthy in the western region, but below-average reproduction may limit the flock sizes encountered this fall.

Bird hunters should note that the bobwhite quail season remains closed on public lands east of the Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay.

Complete hunting regulations, check-in procedures and information on public land hunting can be found in the Guide to Hunting and Trapping in Maryland.

DNR has introduced an updated online licensing system, MD Outdoors, including a new free mobile app of the same name. The system provides an easier-to-navigate interface and simplifies renewal. Licenses and stamps may be purchased through the licensing system (online or via the app), at a licensing agent, or by calling the department’s Licensing and Registration Service at 866-344-8889.