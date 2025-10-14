Calvert County Opioid Restitution Fund Grant Application Process Now Open

The Calvert County Department of Community Resources announces the opening of the Calvert County Opioid Restitution Fund (ORF) grant application process.

The fund supports local initiatives that address the opioid crisis through prevention, harm reduction, treatment, recovery and public safety strategies.

Funding for this program is made possible through statewide opioid restitution settlements and is available to support Calvert County Government entities, nonprofit organizations and community-based partners.

Projects must demonstrate measurable impact in reducing opioid-related harm and align with one or more of the five strategic priorities: prevention, harm reduction, treatment, recovery and public safety. Applicants may request up to $100,000, with typical awards ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.

Application materials, requirements and training details are available on the Calvert County Opioid Restitution Fund webpage at www.calvertcountymd.gov/ORF. Applications will be accepted by email at [email protected] through Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.

For questions contact the Department of Community Resources at 410-535-1600, ext. 8803, or email [email protected].

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay connected with Calvert County Government through the mobile app, newsletters, social media and more at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/StayInformed.