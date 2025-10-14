No Injuries Reported, Building Inspector Requested After Vehicle Strikes Nick’s of Clinton in Waldorf

On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at approximately 1:25 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Nick’s of Clinton located at 3953 St Charles Parkway in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving the structure.

911 callers reported a vehicle struck the side of the building resulting in damage inside, with employees evacuating the store.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck struck the building with all occupants of the vehicle and structure reporting no injuries.

A building inspector was requested to the scene as firefighters reported possible structural damage.

Police are investigating the collision.