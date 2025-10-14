Waldorf Man Sentenced to 65 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

On October 10, 2025, Daniel Joseph Bliss, 42, of Waldorf, pleaded guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to 3 counts of second degree rape and 1 count of sexual abuse of a minor. Judge Mark S. Chandlee sentenced Mr. Bliss to 65 years of active incarceration, followed by probation with the requirement of lifetime registration as a sex offender. Bliss will be required to serve ½ of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

On October 10, 2025, Daniel Joseph Bliss, 42, of Waldorf, pleaded guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to 3 counts of second degree rape and 1 count of sexual abuse of a minor. Judge Mark S. Chandlee sentenced Mr. Bliss to 65 years of active incarceration, followed by probation with the requirement of lifetime registration as a sex offender. Bliss will be required to serve ½ of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspected child abuse in August, 2024. Detective Mudd was assigned to the investigation. His investigation revealed that Bliss met the victim in 2020 when she was 14 years old. Bliss groomed her to gain her trust, but at the same time he was providing her with drugs and alcohol. She ultimately became addicted. In 2020, when the victim was 16 years old and in the care and custody of Bliss, he provided her with alcohol and drugs and repeatedly raped her while she was incapacitated.

The victim did not report the rape to law enforcement at that time, but she told 3 of her friends. When law enforcement officers ultimately learned of the abuse, they obtained search warrants for Facebook messages between Bliss and the victim. In the messages, Bliss admitted to the rapes and apologized.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero.