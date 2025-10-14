Waldorf Man Facing Four Separate Criminal Cases in Charles County Including Assault, Identity Fraud, Drug Charges, and Theft

Jerome Anthony Warren, 64, of Waldorf, is currently facing criminal charges in four separate cases in Charles County District Court. The charges span from September 2024 through September 2025 and include multiple counts of assault, fraud, drug possession, trespassing, and theft. Charging documents reveal a pattern of alleged confrontations with law enforcement, correctional staff, and business personnel, as well as multiple failures to appear in court.

According to charging documents, on September 11, 2025, Warren was involved in a confrontation at the Charles County Detention Center located on Crain Highway in La Plata. Correctional officers reported hearing yelling from the area near Jail Cell 6 and observed Warren, already in custody, “arguing with other correctional officers about going into the jail cell.” Officers stated that Warren was being “loud and verbally abusive” and was handcuffed behind his back and secured to a bench in the intake area.

Despite being restrained, Warren allegedly continued to yell and refused to comply with commands. According to the statement of charges, “when the correctional officers turned away to leave the area, Warren spat toward them, hitting CFC Michael Moreland #2674 on his right forearm.” The incident was captured on the facility’s camera system, and Warren was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree assault on a correctional employee.

Warren has been summoned to appear for a preliminary inquiry on November 3, 2025, at Charles County District Court.

On the same day as the detention center incident, September 11, 2025, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the rear of a Wawa on Berry Road for a report of a suspicious person. Officers found Warren lying in the bushes. When asked for his name, Warren allegedly identified himself as “Earl Anthony Baltimore” with a birthdate of May 29, 1968.

According to court records, “Warrens provided [this] fake name and date of birth…freely and without coercion or force.” Officers were then informed over the radio by the Sheriff’s Office communications unit that the name “Baltimore” was a known alias Warren had used in the past “to try and hide his real identity.” Officers reviewed the department database and confirmed Warren’s true identity by photograph. He was taken into custody once an outstanding warrant was confirmed to be active.

Even after multiple opportunities to correct the record, officers noted that “Warren repeatedly stated that it [Earl Anthony Baltimore] was him.” He is charged with one count of fraud to avoid prosecution.

On March 20, 2025, Warren was arrested after refusing to leave private property at 3261 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Officers found Warren lying in the parking lot of Brennan Title surrounded by “numerous amounts of open/unopened food and alcoholic beverages.”

According to Officer B. Duehring of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Warren began yelling at officers, shouting, “Hurry up and take me to jail so the Commissioners can let me go.” Officers reported that employees of the business came outside due to the disturbance. When officers reminded him he was barred from the property, Warren allegedly responded by yelling and threw two containers of alcohol to the ground after consuming them.

As officers attempted to secure him in the patrol vehicle, they reported that Warren blocked the seatbelt intentionally. When told it was required for transport, he replied, “I don’t want that.” According to the report, “while reaching for the second time to place Warren’s seatbelt on, Warren spit in my face.” Officers then placed a spit mask on Warren for transport.

During a search incident to arrest, officers also recovered a glass smoking device with burn residue. Warren allegedly continued making threats during transport, stating, “As soon as you take this mask off me, I’m going to spit in your face again… I’m going to break your nose.”

He faces charges of second-degree assault, intoxicated public disturbance, littering, trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance not cannabis. The trial is scheduled for November 4, 2025.

On September 9, 2024, Warren was charged with misdemeanor theft after allegedly stealing a backpack from the Target store located on Western Parkway in Waldorf. Asset Protection employee Terrell Richardson told officers that Warren entered the store, selected a black backpack valued at $170.99, and went into the men’s restroom. He then exited wearing the backpack and attempted to leave the store without paying.

The incident was reportedly caught on the store’s surveillance camera. Officers stated that the backpack was recovered, but “the label was ripped off” when found.

Warren was arrested and later pleaded guilty to the charge in January 2025. He was sentenced to 40 days in jail.

Court records also show that Warren has a pattern of failing to appear in court. Bench warrants were issued in several of these cases after missed appearances, and he was held without bond on multiple occasions. In the March 2025 case, he missed court dates in July and September, resulting in warrants being served twice.

