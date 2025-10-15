UPDATE: Juvenile Identified After Indecent Exposure Caught on Camera in Waldorf

CCSO UPDATE 10/14/2025: The individual previously shown in this post has been identified. The image has been removed as the subject is a juvenile.

The individual voluntarily contacted police after seeing the photo circulating on social media. We are continuing to investigate. We appreciate the public’s assistance in this matter.

10/14/2025: On October 11, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of October Place in Waldorf for the report of a suspicious person knocking on a resident’s door. The resident indicated that the individual was observed masturbating outside the door.

Officers arrived and searched the area; however, the suspect was not located.

Through further investigation, officers learned the same individual had knocked on the resident’s door a day earlier and asked for a person the resident did not know. Officers obtained video from a surveillance camera that captured the incident.

Anyone with information about the identity of this individual is asked to contact Sgt. Austin at 240-216-7168. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 leading to the arrest and indictment of the individual.