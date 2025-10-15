Leonardtown Man Sentenced to 65-Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse of a Child

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced that Crosby Dawson, 42, of Leonardtown, Maryland, was sentenced to 65 years in prison with 35 years of active incarceration, ordered to lifetime sexual offender supervision, and required to register as a sex offender for life, for the sexual abuse and rape of a child.

Following a multi-day jury trial in September 2024, a St. Mary’s County jury convicted Dawson of all charges involving the sexual abuse and rape of a minor under the age of 14, which occurred during a period between 2022 to 2023.

“The child provided crucial evidence to the investigators, which led to the successful prosecution of this case,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “I am amazed by the young victim’s incredible courage to confront the abuser. Protecting the most vulnerable members of our community is among our office’s highest priority.”

The Maryland Sentencing Guidelines recommended a sentence of 30 to 54 years in prison. The State requested the Court to impose a sentence above the guideline range, asking for the maximum sentence of 65 years in prison. The Court sentenced the Defendant to 65 years in prison with 35 years of active incarceration.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Mimi Zhuravitsky, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, handled the sentencing hearing on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Detective Kortnie Marsch of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Nichole Moneymaker of the St. Mary’s County Child Protective Services Division, and members of the Child Advocacy Center assisted in the successful investigation of the case.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.