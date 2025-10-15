Skimmer Facing Charges in Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania After Multiple Investigations

On October 8th, 2025, the Mount Vernon Police District in Fairfax County, VA, released the following information. They identified the suspect as Marko Puskas, 40, of no fixed address.

Detectives from our Financial Crimes Unit uncovered a credit card skimming operation that targeted ATMs and payment devices inside stores across the Richmond Highway corridor, leading to one arrest.

In September, our Financial Crimes Unit partnered with the United States Secret Service to conduct an operation targeting credit card skimming activity along the Richmond Highway corridor. The initiative was prompted by the discovery of two skimming devices earlier that month, raising concerns about potential widespread fraud.

During the operation on September 11, detectives uncovered seven skimming devices, six of which were advanced models equipped with miniature camera systems strategically placed at ATMs. These sophisticated devices were designed to capture both card data and PIN entries from unsuspecting victims.

Below are photos of skimming devices recovered. They were discovered at the following stores.

Dollar Tree – 6711 Richmond Hwy

7-Eleven – 8226 Russell Rd, Woodlawn

7-Eleven – 5638 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy, Mount Vernon

7-Eleven – 2901 Arlington Dr, Groveton

7-Eleven – 3100 Lockheed Blvd, Groveton

7-Eleven – 2800 Beacon Hill Rd, Groveton

Through their investigation, detectives identified Marko Puskas, 40, of no fixed address, as the suspect responsible for placing the skimming devices.

As the investigation continued, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland contacted our detectives regarding similar cases in their jurisdiction and assisted in determining that Puskas was in Fairfax County.

Thanks to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and their investigations, on October 2, Fairfax County detectives, with the assistance of our Violent Crime Suppression Unit, located Puskas in the 7100 block of Lee Highway in Falls Church and took him into custody.

Puskas was charged with Identity Theft, Possession of Fictitious Identification, Possession of Burglarious Tools, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and was served with six outstanding Fairfax County warrants for Unlawful Use of Payment Card Scanning Devices and Re-Encoders.

He was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was held on no bond.



On October 15th, 2025, the Prince George’s County Police Department released the following with the same man pictured, however, they identified him as 34-year-old Pioter Fedorenko.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit (FCU) charged a man with placing skimming devices on ATMs at two county gas stations in early October.

FCU’s preliminary investigation revealed the suspect recorded himself placing both a camera and a skimming device on an ATM at a gas station in Brandywine on October 2, 2025. The suspect placed a total of three skimmers on ATMs at two gas stations in Brandywine that same day.

Investigators recovered all three devices just hours later, preventing the suspect from stealing any personal financial data from those who used the ATMs on October 2, 2025.

If you believe there is a skimming device on an ATM or any card reader in the county, or you believe you have been a victim of a skimming device, please contact us. Please also notify store personnel, leave the device in place and allow law enforcement to remove it.

PGPD detectives investigating skimming devices can be reached at 301-516-1464. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released the following information this week, and identified the same man as Constantin Nichitian age 40 of no fixed address.

On September 28, 2025, Deputy Grabill responded to the Sunderland 7-Eleven located at 35 Dalrymple Road for a report of a credit card skimmer discovered on the ATM inside the store.

Deputies conducted checks of other 7-Eleven locations and discovered two additional skimmers on ATMs inside the stores at 3855 Old Town Road in Huntingtown and 2849 W Chesapeake Beach Road in Dunkirk.

Further investigation by Detective W. McDowell identified the suspect as Nichitian, who has been charged with three counts of Possession of an Encoder/Skimming Device.

Through further investigations, it was found that Fedorenko AKA Popescu already possesses a criminal history of related crimes in other jurisdictions.

In Maryland court systems, he has previous arrests in Harford County, MD for driving while impaired.

Additional related criminal charges are being filed against Fedorenko AKA Popescu in Charles County, Maryland, Prince George’s County, Maryland, Fairfax County, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Fedorenko AKA Popescu has assumed multiple identities, has no fixed address and is not a United States Citizen

Pioter Fedorenko (DOB: 05/20/1991) AKA Petrica Popescu (DOB: 05/20/1991) Depicting the Suspect believed to be Marko Puskas (DOB: 04/24/1985) AKA Constantin Nichitian AKA Olexandr Fedorenko was found to have the following below.

United Kingdom Driver’s License with name “Mr Constantin Nichitian”

Romania Driver’s License with name “Constantin Nichitian”

Canada Driver’s License with name “Bogdanovic Filip”

Ontario Driver’s License with name “Martin Volk”

Romania Driver’s License with name “Petrica Popescu”

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department identified Marko Puskas age 40 of no fixed address as the suspect in a fraud investigation, and has an active arrest warrant for him.

In a September 2025 release ‘Police are requesting assistance in locating the current whereabouts of Mark Puskas for installing credit cards skimmers on ATMs. Anyone with information should please contact Det. Dan Smeck at 717-554-1341 or submit an anonymous tip.”

Puskas faces 8 counts of Access Device Fraud in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania.

