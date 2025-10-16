St. Mary’s County Health Department and University of Maryland School of Public Health Launch Partnership to Strengthen Community Well-being and Public Health Workforce

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and the University of Maryland School of Public Health are proud to announce a new academic health department partnership aimed at improving public health outcomes, strengthening the local public health workforce, and advancing learning opportunities in the region.

The Academic Health Department model serves as a bridge between health departments and educational institutions, creating opportunities for collaborative research, workforce development, internships, practicums, and continuing education. Through this partnership, public health students will gain hands-on learning experiences, while faculty will work closely with health department staff on applied research, evaluation, and community health improvement.

“This partnership brings public health practice and education into closer alignment,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “We are excited to introduce UMD students and faculty to public health in action in our county. Our local health department and community will benefit from the scientific expertise, training opportunities, and direct pipeline to emerging public health talent that the University of Maryland offers.”

“We are thrilled to partner with St. Mary’s County Health Department to launch this Academic Health Department,” said Dr. Boris Lushniak, Dean of the University of Maryland School of Public Health. “This partnership enhances our students’ learning through real-world experience, supports the local workforce, and ensures that our teaching and research efforts are grounded in the needs of communities. It’s a win-win for public health and for the people we serve.”

The Academic Health Department will also serve as a platform to jointly pursue funding opportunities, pilot innovative public health strategies, and improve health outcomes through community-engaged approaches.

Visit smchd.org/about/jobs for more information on SMCHD internship, job, and volunteer opportunities.

For more information about the University of Maryland School of Public Health, visit sph.umd.edu