St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Board of Trustees Approves Immigration Enforcement Policy

During their regular October meeting, the St. Mary’s College Board of Trustees approved a new state-mandated Immigration Enforcement Policy. The Board also heard a report from President Rhonda Phillips on her first 100 days at the College, during which she engaged in a “listening tour” that saw her meet with hundreds of students, faculty, staff and other College stakeholders, on campus and throughout Maryland.

Action was taken on budget-related proposals and mandatory state reports as delineated in the agenda; all action items were approved.



“In a challenging time for higher education, St. Mary’s College is thriving on many fronts,” said John J. Bell ’95, chair of the Board of Trustees. “Yet there is always more we can do to support current and future students as we live our mission—to make an exceptional liberal arts education accessible to talented students from Maryland and beyond – regardless of background or circumstance.”

In the light of unprecedented and far-reaching federal enforcement policies that have caught up legal residents, the General Assembly enacted the HB 1222 (Maryland Values Act). Provisions of the bill require state colleges and universities to develop policies to restrict federal access to areas not accessible to the general public.

“This policy was drafted in accordance with state law, feedback from the Faculty Senate, Staff Senate and Student Government Association, and in the spirit of the St. Mary’s Way,” said President Phillips. “Although there is a great deal of uncertainty and concern, this policy is intended to provide a practical, legal framework to keep our community safe on campus.”

Items discussed during the meeting included a proposal for a new Master of Arts degree in counseling and clinical psychology, Title II accessibility requirements coming in spring 2026, restructuring of the Office of Inclusion and Belonging and numerous other updates outlined in the board agenda.

“With our national ranking in the top five public liberal arts colleges, we’re punching far above our weight with our reputation, with our accomplishments,” said President Phillips. “Through my listening tour these first 100 days, I felt if I can meet as many members of our extended community as possible, their thoughts on our college will help me keep us moving forward.