Little Flower School Presents: Beer, Brats, and Bingo – A Night of Fun, Food, and Fabulous Prizes!

As the autumn air rolls in and the leaves begin to turn, Little Flower School invites you to raise a stein and celebrate the season at its first annual Beer, Brats, and Bingo event on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

This adults-only evening blends the cozy charm of fall with the lively spirit of Oktoberfest—complete with sizzling brats, frosty brews, and high-stakes bingo!

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with bingo games kicking off at 6 p.m. Attendees must be 21 years or older to enter!

Advanced tickets are $50 per person and include:

Reserved seating

All regular and special bingo games

Grand prize game entry

Dinner plate featuring authentic German fare

Two draft beers (21+ only)

A water bottle

Door prize ticket

Additional bingo books are available for pre-purchase:

Regular books: $10 each

Special books: $5 each

Gather your crew, don your best flannel or lederhosen, and reserve a full table for six! Seating is limited, so secure your spot early. To purchase tickets, visit the official event page at https://www.littleflowercatholic.org/beer-brats-and-bingo .

For questions, email [email protected]. RSVP and stay updated on the Facebook event page.

Whether you’re here for the bingo, the bratwurst, or the beer, this festive fall fundraiser is the perfect way to toast the season and support our school. Ein Prosit—we’ll see you there!