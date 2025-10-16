Little Flower School Presents: Beer, Brats, and Bingo – A Night of Fun, Food, and Fabulous Prizes!

As the autumn air rolls in and the leaves begin to turn, Little Flower School invites you to raise a stein and celebrate the season at its first annual Beer, Brats, and Bingo event on Saturday, October 18, 2025.
This adults-only evening blends the cozy charm of fall with the lively spirit of Oktoberfest—complete with sizzling brats, frosty brews, and high-stakes bingo!
Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with bingo games kicking off at 6 p.m. Attendees must be 21 years or older to enter!
Advanced tickets are $50 per person and include:
- Reserved seating
- All regular and special bingo games
- Grand prize game entry
- Dinner plate featuring authentic German fare
- Two draft beers (21+ only)
- A water bottle
- Door prize ticket
Additional bingo books are available for pre-purchase:
- Regular books: $10 each
- Special books: $5 each
Gather your crew, don your best flannel or lederhosen, and reserve a full table for six! Seating is limited, so secure your spot early. To purchase tickets, visit the official event page at https://www.littleflowercatholic.org/beer-brats-and-bingo.
For questions, email [email protected]. RSVP and stay updated on the Facebook event page.
Whether you’re here for the bingo, the bratwurst, or the beer, this festive fall fundraiser is the perfect way to toast the season and support our school. Ein Prosit—we’ll see you there!