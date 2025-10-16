Noise Advisory – NAS Patuxent River Sets Noise Advisory October 16-17, 2025 for Webster Outlying Field

PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Communities surrounding Webster Outlying Field are advised that that low-altitude aircraft flight test events involving fixed wing aircraft are scheduled to take place Oct. 16-17, 2025 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories visit https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise.