Chesapeake Supportive Care and Southern Maryland House Calls Partner to Expand Access to In-Home Palliative Care in Calvert County

Chesapeake Supportive Care (CSC), the palliative care arm of Hospice of the Chesapeake, is excited to announce a new partnership with Southern Maryland House Calls (SMHC), a trusted leader in home-based geriatric care, to enhance access to palliative care services for residents of Calvert County.

This collaboration will ensure that seniors in the community experiencing progressive illness receive the timely and comprehensive care they need, right where they are most comfortable—at home.

Through coordinated, in-home visits, patients and their families will receive expert support to manage symptoms, clarify care goals and navigate complex medical decisions with confidence and compassion.

“Southern Maryland House Calls has been an exceptional partner in caring for our shared patients,” Becky Miller, President and CEO of Hospice of the Chesapeake, said. “Together, we’re building on that relationship to help more people access the kind of care that truly improves quality of life.”

Stephanie A. Shepard, MPA, PA-C, owner of SMHC, said, “We are excited to work alongside Chesapeake Supportive Care in bringing high-quality palliative care to Calvert County. Together, we can ensure that more seniors receive the care, comfort, and support they need, right in the familiar surroundings of their own homes. This partnership is about caring for our seniors and helping them age in place with dignity and peace.”

For more information about Chesapeake Supportive Care services or to learn about this partnership, please visit http://www.chesapeakesupportivecare.org or call 1-877-462-1102.



At Hospice of the Chesapeake, we support individuals and families facing progressive, serious illness to reimagine hope—living each day with intention and peace—while ensuring our nonprofit organization remains a vital resource for future generations. We develop care plans to minimize symptoms and focus on what matters most for patients and families in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s counties.

Caring for life throughout the journey with illness and loss is the mission of Hospice of the Chesapeake. For more information, please visit www.hospicechesapeake.org.

About Southern Maryland House Calls – Southern Maryland House Calls (SMHC) provides compassionate primary care for patients 65 years old or older who are no longer driving, and are covered by Medicare as their primary insurance.

SMHC is tailored to provide comprehensive medical care for patients to age in place in the comfort of home. For more information, please visit https://www.southernmarylandhousecalls.com