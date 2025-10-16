Couple Arrested Following Domestic Dispute in Calvert County

Hailey Lynn Sulima, 18, of Leonardtown, and Jakwon Terelle Kelson, 19, of Saint Leonard, were both arrested and charged with second-degree assault following a domestic altercation on October 5, 2025, according to documents filed with the Calvert County District Court.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 4:00 p.m. to a residence on Fargo Road in Lusby for a reported domestic incident. According to court records, the caller—identified as an 18-year-old female—told 911 that her boyfriend was attempting to take her vehicle without permission. The dispatcher noted significant screaming and crying in the background and stated that a male voice could be heard denying any intent to steal the car.

When deputies arrived, they located the adult female victim walking along the road, visibly distraught and bleeding from her right hand. She declined medical treatment at the scene. According to the charging documents, the victim alleged that the altercation began over a disagreement involving family members and escalated when Kelson allegedly threw her to the ground and struck her in the side of the head. No visible injuries were observed on her head at the time, and she expressed that she did not wish to press charges.

Deputies also interviewed Kelson at the residence, who had visible injuries including a bleeding wrist, abrasions on his left hand, and a scratched leg. He told authorities that the incident began when he asked the victim to leave the house following an argument. He admitted to throwing her car keys outside in an attempt to get her to leave and claimed that she physically assaulted him afterward. He also declined to pursue charges.

Both parties were arrested based on visible injuries and corroborating statements. They were transported without incident to the Calvert County Detention Center. Photographs of all visible injuries were taken and uploaded to the agency’s system for documentation.

Hailey Lynn Sulima and Jakwon Terelle Kelson each face one count of second-degree assault, a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $2,500 fine. Both were released on their own recognizance the following day. Their cases remain open, with trial proceedings scheduled for November 10, 2025, in Calvert District Court.