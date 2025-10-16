La Plata Woman Arrested After Assaulting Deputy with Knife and Keys in Charles County

Martha Marie Copeland, 70, of La Plata, was arrested on October 7, 2025, and faces serious assault charges after allegedly threatening a Charles County Sheriff’s deputy with a knife and physically attacking him with a set of keys, according to court documents.

Copeland has been formally charged with one count of first-degree assault, a felony, and one count of second-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

According to charging documents filed in Charles County District Court, Deputy PFC Pagano responded to a residence on Dobbins Lane shortly after 1:00 p.m. for a reported assault. Upon arrival, he found Copeland seated on a swing in the driveway with a knife next to her. When instructed to put the knife down, Copeland reportedly refused and told the deputy to “get off my property.” She then allegedly raised the knife in a threatening manner, prompting the deputy to draw his Taser and issue additional commands.

Copeland allegedly responded by saying, “I’ll go grab my gun!” and then attempted to flee into her home. The deputy gave chase and, while trying to restrain her, Copeland reportedly struck him in the face with a set of keys. The deputy performed a takedown maneuver to place her under arrest. During the incident, Copeland allegedly stated, “Now you’re dead, I’m going to kill you,” according to the report.

Following the arrest, Copeland was taken to Charles Regional Medical Center for evaluation before being transferred to the Charles County Detention Center.

Court records show that Copeland has been held without bond since her arrest, with multiple bond review hearings resulting in continued detention. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 5, 2025.

A court-appointed public defender has been assigned to represent Copeland, and a competency evaluation has been ordered. Documents also indicate that motions have been filed requesting a speedy trial and access to discovery materials.

