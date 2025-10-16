Ridge Man Charged with Assault After Domestic Incident, Case Transferred to Circuit Court

Terry Francis Mattingly, 57, of Ridge, was arrested on September 24, 2025, and charged with first- and second-degree assault following a reported domestic altercation, according to court documents filed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Hudson responded to a residence on Three Notch Road in Ridge early that morning for a domestic assault report. According to the charging documents, the incident involved Mattingly and his girlfriend, with whom he had reportedly been in a relationship for approximately five years.

The adult female victim told the responding deputy that the altercation began after the couple returned home from a local bar. She stated that when she confronted Mattingly about lying, he allegedly struck her in the face with a closed fist, resulting in significant bruising and swelling around her left eye. The victim further reported that Mattingly allegedly placed his hand around her neck and began to squeeze, making it difficult for her to breathe. The officer noted observing visible bruising beneath her chin and a scratch on the side of her neck.

Mattingly denied hitting the victim and claimed she had scratched him, but admitted that he did not retaliate. He was arrested at the scene and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

He was formally charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. According to the court record, the preliminary hearing scheduled for October 23, 2025, was canceled due to the case being transferred to the Circuit Court under case number C-18-CR-25-000429.

Mattingly was released on his own recognizance the same day of his arrest. He is being represented by the St. Mary’s County Public Defender’s Office.

