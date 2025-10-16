Hughesville Man Charged After Threats to Burn Down Calvert Hospital

Simeon Abiola, 31, of Hughesville, has been charged in the District Court for Calvert County with Threat of Mass Violence, Arson/Threat, and Malicious Destruction of Property after an incident at Calvert Health Hospital on October 2, 2025, according to court documents filed by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy McIntosh responded to the hospital at 100 Hospital Drive in Prince Frederick after a report of property damage. According to the charging application, Abiola was admitted for evaluation and during that time “has damaged approximately $10,000 in assorted medical equipment belonging to the Victim (Calvert Health).” Staff members reported that Abiola made several verbal statements, including “this is why I’m here, to destroy things,” while walking around the fifth floor of the facility. Hospital staff further told investigators that Abiola made multiple threats to return to the hospital after being discharged and “burn the hospital down.”

The Statement of Charges alleges that Abiola “did threaten verbally to set fire to and burn structure, to wit: Calvert Health Hospital, Prince Frederick. The charging documents also note that staff advised Abiola “has some training as a military combat medic,” which the investigating deputy considered when assessing the seriousness of the threats.

Deputy McIntosh stated that his “agency issued Axon body worn camera was activated for the duration of this investigation.” Based on the information gathered, the deputy requested an arrest warrant, which was issued and served the same day, October 2, 2025.

Abiola was later released on his own recognizance and found eligible for representation by the Public Defender’s Office for Calvert County.

The case remains open, and a court hearing is scheduled for January 5, 2026, at the Calvert District Court in Prince Frederick. The State’s Attorney for Calvert County is prosecuting the case.

