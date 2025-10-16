Waldorf Woman Charged After Shooting Boyfriend During Argument

On October 15 at 10:10 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 6000 block of New Forest Court in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound to the hip. He was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The victim told officers the suspect was his girlfriend and that she was still inside their apartment. Officers located the woman, Latasha Carmita Simmons, age 48, of Waldorf, and arrested her.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim and Simmons were arguing and during the argument, Simmons retrieved a firearm and shot the victim in the hip. Simmons was charged with first-degree assault, use of a firearm during a felony, and second-degree assault.

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division obtained a search warrant and recovered a firearm from the residence.

Detective Furr is continuing the investigation.

