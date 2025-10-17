No Kings Protest Set for Saturday, October 18th Across Southern Maryland

Beginning in June of 2025, The No Kings protests, also known internationally as the No Dictators or No Tyrants protests, is a series of demonstrations, largely in the United States, against what the organizers describe as authoritarian policies of Donald Trump and corruption in his administration.

Protests around our country and state are set for October 18th, 2025

Shelly Posey, Co-Leader of Indivisible Charles County MD shared protest schedules as the following for Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County.

Charles County, 9:00-12:00 at the Charles County Court House (not specified if District or Circuit Courthouse) located in La Plata.

Calvert County 9:30-11:00 in Solomons: Across from CVS, Prince Frederick alongside Rt4 near Safeway, and in Dunkirk at the Entrance to Dunkirk Park.

St. Mary’s County 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., alongside Rt 235 (Three Notch Rd) and Rt 4 (St. Andrews Church Rd). Alongside Rt 235 (Three Notch Rd) and First Colony Shopping Center: Lowes, Magic Tunnel Carwash, and alongside the Patriot Urgent Care, 45325 Abell House Lane, all 4 corners. and alongside Rt 235 (Three Notch Rd) and Town Creek Dr in front of Walmart/Checkers.