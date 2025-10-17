Governor Moore Convenes Veterans Organizations to Discuss Expanding Post-Service Opportunities as Critical Federal Resources Remain Unavailable

Governor Wes Moore hosted veterans organizations Hiring Our Heroes and Student Veterans of America at the State House to discuss how Maryland can leverage cross-sector partnerships to help veterans find and excel in their post-service careers.

The discussion comes as critical federal resources to support veterans transitioning into post-service opportunities—such as the GI Bill Hotline—remain unavailable due to the federal government shutdown.

“You can’t understand the significance of this conversation without understanding the gravity of this moment, and how this government shutdown impacts our veterans,” said Gov. Moore. “Today we aren’t here to talk about parties or politics. We’re here to talk about results. Because in Maryland we’re proving there is a better way, and we need strong partners like Hiring Our Heroes and Student Veterans of America to succeed.”

Veterans represent one in every four federal workers, making them disproportionately impacted by the ongoing government shutdown. The Trump Administration’s announcement of mass federal layoffs, the lack of clarity on whether federal workers will receive backpay, and the disruption of government contracts—many of which are held by Veteran-Owned Businesses—all create instability for Maryland’s veterans and their families.



To help Maryland’s more than 300,000 veterans access job opportunities, the Maryland Department of Labor this year has hosted 13 job fairs, connecting more than 2,700 veterans with approximately 360 employers. Workforce professionals have also provided more than 2,500 veterans, qualified spouses, and caregivers with one-on-one career support, including resume-building assistance, mock interviews, and tailored job search assistance. In total, the department has engaged more than 9,000 employers throughout Maryland who are seeking to hire and connect with veterans.

“During times of uncertainty, such as the federal government shutdown, Maryland’s veterans and military families often feel the impact first,” said Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families Acting Secretary Ed Rothstein. “Many veterans serve as federal employees or contractors, and disruptions in federal services can create real hardship. That’s why Maryland continues to step up — strengthening partnerships, investing in workforce development, and ensuring veterans and young people have access to the support and opportunities they need to move forward.

The Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families supports the Moore–Miller Administration’s education and workforce goals by expanding opportunities for veterans and military families to succeed. Through Maryland Joins Forces, partnerships with organizations like Student Veterans of America and Hiring Our Heroes connect veterans to higher education and meaningful careers. Collaboration with workforce and education partners across the state ensures that all Marylanders are prepared to grow and thrive in an evolving economy.”

As the government shutdown enters its third week, critical federal resources intended to help veterans access their benefits and transition to new careers remain unavailable. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is not providing veteran career counseling or transition assistance programming; the GI Bill Hotline—which helps veterans access financial assistance for education and training—is closed; and regional benefits offices are closed. During today’s roundtable, the governor assured that—despite these challenges—Maryland will continue to take innovative steps to ensure that post-service opportunities are accessible for veterans and their families.

Hiring Our Heroes is an affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation that connects the military community with the U.S. Chamber’s network of businesses and public and private partners to create economic opportunity and a strong and diversified workforce. Student Veterans of America leads service, research, programs, and advocacy for veterans in higher education. The organization—with chapter representation on more than 30 college campuses in Maryland—connects student veterans with a supportive community of dedicated chapter leaders.

“Today’s roundtable was a meaningful opportunity to hear directly from student veterans about the challenges they face—and the solutions they know will make a difference,” said Maryland Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Mary D. Kane. “We’re especially grateful to Governor Wes Moore for his leadership, and to our partners at Hiring Our Heroes and Student Veterans of America for making today possible. The voices we heard today will help shape stronger, more inclusive pathways for veterans across Maryland’s workforce and education systems.”

“Student veterans represent some of the most driven and capable talent in our communities,” said Student Veterans of America President and Chief Executive Officer Jared Lyon. “We are grateful to Google.org for supporting this important work and to the strong partners across Maryland who are dedicated to helping veterans and their families succeed. Today’s roundtable showcased the power of collaboration between higher education, employers, and government to create real opportunities for student veterans to complete their education, build meaningful careers in Maryland, and, through our work with Grow with Google, integrate critical AI training into their learning paths.”

“At Hiring Our Heroes, we know that a military spouse’s ability to find a career is critical to a student veteran’s success,” said Hiring Our Heroes President Eric Eversole. “That is why we are so proud to work with Governor Moore and the Maryland legislature to make military spouse employment a top priority.”

“It was an honor to join today’s Hiring Our Heroes event and to stand alongside the Moore-Miller Administration in supporting Maryland’s veterans,” said Senator William C. Smith, Jr. “Our service members have given so much to our state and our nation, and it’s our obligation to ensure that when they return home, they have every opportunity to build meaningful careers and to thrive.”

“As House Chair of the Veterans Caucus in the General Assembly, the largest in the nation, and someone who has served in the Marines and Army, I’m honored to partner with the Moore-Miller Administration in supporting such impactful opportunities for Maryland’s Veterans,” said Delegate Michael J. Rogers.