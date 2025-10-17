Maryland Harvest Season Ramping Up – Share the Road With Our Farmers!

As many commuters may have noticed, our harvest season is ramping up and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, in partnership with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and Maryland Farm Bureau, is reminding motorists to share the road safely with large farm equipment as the fall harvest is underway in the state.

“With days getting shorter and farmers harvesting their crops for the season, it is especially important for drivers to use extra caution for farm equipment,” said State Highway Administrator Will Pines. “We are serious about safety – for all highway users, including those operating farm equipment.”

With more than 12,000 working farms in Maryland, combines and other large, slow-moving equipment are more prevalent on roads during the harvest period, September through November. From 2020 to 2024, there have been more than 235 crashes involving farm equipment on Maryland roads.

“October is harvest month and a vital time for farmers,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin M. Atticks. “Expect slow-moving farm equipment on roads. Drive with caution, slow down, maintain safe distances, and only pass when safe. Your vigilance ensures safety for both farmers and drivers, supporting a successful harvest.”

When you encounter farm equipment, the farmer understands your trip is being delayed. He or she may pull off the road at the first available safe location to allow drivers to pass. Do not assume the farmer can immediately move aside. Road shoulders may be soft, wet or steep, and this can cause a farm vehicle to tip over, or the shoulder may be unable to support a heavy farm vehicle.

“Our farmers work hard in order to sustain our state, so let’s support them by keeping them safe while they do their job, said Maryland Farm Bureau President, Jamie Raley. “When encountering farm equipment on the road, please slow down, remain vigilant, and only pass when it is safe and legal to do so.”

In addition to leaving additional driving time, the following tips will help ensure the safety of motorists, passengers and operators of slow-moving farm equipment:

Pass farm equipment with extreme caution and do not pass while navigating turns, on hills or where sight distance is limited.

Be mindful of vehicles behind you that may also try to pass.

Do not pass if you are in a designated “No Passing Zone” or within 100 feet of any intersection, railroad grade crossing, bridge, elevation structure or tunnel.

Do not assume a farm vehicle that pulls to the right side of the road is going to turn right or is letting you pass. Due to the size of some farm implements, the farmer must execute wide left- turns. If you are unsure, check the operator’s hand signals and check the left side of the road for gates, driveways, or any place a farm vehicle may be turning.

Here is a video safety testimonial from a farmer on Maryland’s Eastern Shore courtesy of the Maryland Farm Bureau – https://youtu.be/LWoBtKdr-Do .For more information about agriculture in Maryland, visit mda.maryland.gov, roads.maryland.gov, or https://mdfarmbureau.com

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to chart.maryland.gov. ​