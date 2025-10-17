T-Bone Collision in California Leaves One Vehicle on Fire, Sends Two to Hospital

On Thursday, October 16, 2025 at approximately 4:40 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 44049 St. Andrew’s Church Road and Indian Bridge Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries and vehicle on fire.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and found a two vehicle T-bone style collision and confirmed one pickup was fully engulfed in flames, with all occupants accounted for and out of the vehicle.

Emergency medical services evaluated three patients on the scene, and transported two adults to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with injuries. One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation. St. Andrew’s Church Road was closed for multiple hours due to the crash.