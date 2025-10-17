CSM Launches Thrive 60+ Lifelong Learning Program for Adults Age 60 and Up

Free and low-cost continuing education opportunities expand access, foster community, and enrich the lives of Southern Maryland residents age 60 and up.

For residents of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties age 60 and over, the opportunity to explore a variety of continuing education and personal enrichment courses for little-or-no cost is now available at CSM campuses in La Plata, Prince Frederick, and Leonardtown.

Thrive 60+, a new initiative launched in Fall 2025 by the Community Education office at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) and made possible by the generosity of the CSM Foundation, offers free or low-cost classes for community members age 60 and over in a welcoming and supportive environment.

“The CSM Foundation is the heartbeat of access. Many seniors live on fixed incomes, and without the Foundation’s support, opportunities like these could feel out of reach,” said Dr. Anthony Warrick, CSM’s Director of Community Enrichment. “By investing in Thrive 60+, the Foundation helps remove financial barriers and replaces them with open doors. Their partnership ensures that cost will never stand in the way of someone pursuing joy, creativity, and community through education and enrichment.”

Courses offered as part of Thrive 60+ support personal improvement across all areas of life. Students can explore new hobbies or refine existing skills while creating meaningful connections with like-minded students.

“We created Thrive 60+ to reflect the same vibrancy and diversity found in the people it serves. That’s why the program offers everything from art and photography to cooking, cultural exploration, and languages,” said Dr. Warrick.

“Each class was chosen with care — shaped by the voices of our community, guided by national best practices, and inspired by the creativity of our instructors and amazing staff. The result is a program designed to nourish both the mind and the body, while celebrating the joy of lifelong learning.”

