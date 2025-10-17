PG County Man Receives Just 2 Years Probation After Dumping Large Amounts of Cooking Oil

Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced the guilty plea of Philip Robinson, 67, of Laurel, Maryland for violations of Maryland environmental laws regarding the discharge of pollutants in Prince George’s County. The investigation was led by the Attorney General’s Environmental and Natural Resources Crimes Unit (ENRCU).

The investigation began after a citizen notified authorities about dumping occurring at the dead end of Van Dusen Road in Laurel.

The investigation revealed that at approximately the same time once a week, in the early morning hours, a dark green pickup truck carrying two 55-gallon drums would arrive at the Van Dusen Road and dump materials.

On August 23, 2023, investigators observed a dark green F-350 truck matching the description, carrying two 55-gallon barrels in the back, driving down Van Dusen Road towards the cul-de-sac.

When officers approached the driver, later identified as Robinson, they interrupted him in the process of dumping oil onto the ground. Robinson told the officers that the oil was “grease traps,” and then clarified it was cooking oil.



After being dumped onto the ground, the oil flowed down a ditch and towards Indian Creek, a state waterway.

“Illegally dumping cooking grease, oil, or any pollutant can harm our waterways and the communities that depend on them,” said Attorney General Brown. “My Office will always hold accountable those who pollute Maryland’s waters and threaten Marylanders’ health.”

In Prince George’s County, the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) regulates the removal and disposal of fats, oils, and grease, due to the potential of harm to the environment and damage to the sanitation systems. WSSC was able to confirm that Robinson did not have a required waste hauler license or permit necessary to perform waste hauling services.

On September 5, 2025, Robinson pleaded guilty to discharge of a pollutant before the Honorable Karen Mason of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County.

Robinson was sentenced to a one year suspended sentence, two years of probation, and 60 hours of community service.

Attorney General Brown thanked his Criminal Division, specifically Division Chief Katie Dorian, Environmental and Natural Resources Crimes Unit Chief D’Arcy Talley, Chief Investigator Thomas Waugh, and Assistant Attorney General Suzannah Sturgell, who prosecuted this case. Attorney General Brown also thanked State Delegate Mary A. Lehman (D-21st District) for referring the matter to ENRCU. Attorney General Brown also thanks the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC), the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), the Department of Environment in Prince George’s County, and the Prince George’s County Police Department for their cooperation. Finally, Attorney General Brown thanked State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County Tara H. Jackson for her assistance in this prosecution.