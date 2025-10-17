State’s Attorney Announces Life Sentence Without Parole for Man Convicted of Murder of Local Greenbelt Teacher

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara H. Jackson announced today that 35-year-old Harold Landon III has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of first-degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Mariame Toure Sylla.

In September 2023, Landon murdered Sylla, a respected educator at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School in Greenbelt, as she walked in Schrom Hills Park.

“Ms. Sylla dedicated her life to shaping young minds and strengthening our County,” said State’s Attorney Tara H. Jackson. “Her tragic death underscores the profound and far-reaching consequences of violent acts. Our office remains committed to seeking justice for victims and their families, and to ensuring that the legacy of service exemplified by Ms. Sylla endures.

We are grateful to the prosecutors and law enforcement professionals who worked tirelessly on this case, their dedication was instrumental in achieving justice for Ms. Sylla and her loved ones.”