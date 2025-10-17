4 Teens, Waldorf Man Arrested in Connection to Series of Armed Robberies

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division, Robbery Unit, have identified and arrested five suspects in connection with a series of armed robberies in which the suspects targeted victims wearing designer clothing and other property.

The suspects range in age from 15-years-old to 21-years-old.

Between September 19 and September 24, 2025, detectives from the Robbery Unit investigated multiple citizen armed robberies that occurred in the Waldorf area.

During these incidents, victims reported being approached by suspects who brandished firearms and stole designer clothing and other personal items.

As part of the ongoing investigation, on October 7, detectives served six search warrants at residences in Waldorf.

During this operation, three juvenile suspects –two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old– were arrested and charged as adults. Evidence linking the suspects to the robberies was recovered.

Additionally, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Kyjuan Marquie Guffey, age 21, of Waldorf, who was later located and arrested on October 9th in La Plata.

A 15-year-old male suspect was also identified and subsequently stopped by a Prince George’s County police officer in Oxon Hill during an unrelated incident. The teen was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun reported stolen to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in July 2025. He was taken into custody and detained by the Department of Juvenile Services.

All five suspects were charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime, and theft. Detectives are continuing to investigate whether the suspects may be linked to additional cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wimberly at 301-609-6491. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com, or use the P3Intel mobile app.

The CCSO was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.