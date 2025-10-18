Serious Injuries After Dog Attack in Lexington Park, Police and Animal Control Investigating

On Saturday, October 18, 2025, at approximately 2:50 a.m., police, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel responded to the A&E Motel, located at 21647 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for a report of an assault or possible animal attack.

Bystanders reported to First Responders that a black and white pit bull had attacked a woman in the parking lot, while several bystanders tried to keep the dog away from her.

When emergency crews arrived, they found multiple injured victims and requested additional ambulances, as well as a Maryland State Police helicopter for a male victim suffering from severe injuries.

Flight medics with Trooper 7 landed nearby and treated a 46-year-old male who was conscious and alert but had deep lacerations and no pulse in his left arm. He was flown to an area trauma center for treatment.

Shortly after, emergency personnel found an unconscious adult female in a nearby parking area. A second helicopter, Trooper 6, landed at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport to meet awaiting EMS and transported the woman to a trauma center with unknown injuries.

A third patient was evaluated by EMS and signed care refusal forms on scene.

Further details about the victims and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.