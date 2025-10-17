St. Mary’s County Animal Services Waive Adoption Fees Due to Critical Capacity Levels

St. Mary’s County Animal Services announced today that they have “244 animals in their care and a waiting list of close to 3 dozen animals that are scheduled to be surrendered in the next week or so.

We are drowning in critters and we NEED to move some of them out to adoptive homes.”

There are over 100 animals (like this pup pictured!) that are available to go home TODAY. FOR FREE!!

ALL adoption fees waived, Friday (10/17) to Sunday (10/19). We have PUPPIES AND KITTENS. So come and get ’em!

Located at 22975 FDR Blvd., California, MD. Open Saturday and Sunday from 12pm – 4pm

View available family friends here!