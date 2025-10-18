Arrest Made 20 Months After Domestic Assault in Lexington Park, Released Days Later

Tony David Wald, 38, of Lexington Park, has been indicted in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court on multiple charges stemming from a violent domestic incident that occurred on January 30, 2024.

An arrest warrant was issued the same day as the incident, but Wald was not taken into custody until October 4, 2025—more than 20 months later. He was released shortly after on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond by Judge Amy D. Lorenzini.

While the initial charges were filed in District Court in January 2024, the case was formally indicted in Circuit Court in June 2024. The delay in serving the warrant accounts for why this case is only now becoming public through court records and indictment filings.

Wald is charged with:

One count of first-degree assault (felony)

Two counts of second-degree assault (misdemeanors)

One count of malicious destruction of property under $1,000 (misdemeanor)

One count of attempting to elude a uniformed police officer by failing to stop (traffic offense)

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault in progress at Wald’s residence on Morningside Lane.

Upon arrival, they found an adult male victim outside the building, bleeding heavily from the mouth. Wald had already left the scene and allegedly expressed intentions to avoid police contact.

Investigators allege the incident began after Wald became angry about a text message the male victim had sent to Wald’s wife. According to witness statements, Wald forced his way into the victim’s bedroom and confronted him, ultimately striking the victim in the face with a closed fist. The physical altercation moved into the hallway, where the alleged assault continued.

The male victim was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was found to have a fractured jaw, misaligned teeth, and excessive oral bleeding. Due to the severity of the injuries, deputies requested charges of first- and second-degree assault.

Wald is also accused of assaulting a second individual, identified in court documents as his wife, during the same incident. In addition, he is alleged to have damaged a laptop belonging to St. Mary’s County Public Schools, causing under $1,000 in damage.

A status hearing in the case is scheduled for November 25, 2025, with a jury trial set to begin on February 2, 2026, in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court.

