Lexington Park Man Arrested After Violating Protective Order by Hiding Under Home

Patrick Henery Nutter, 39, of Lexington Park, has been formally charged with violating a protective order, according to court records and documents filed in St. Mary’s County District Court. The alleged incident occurred on October 15, 2025, just hours after he was served the order.

Deputy Sams of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park at approximately 10:45 p.m. following a report from the adult female victim, who stated that Nutter had returned to the property after being ordered by the court to vacate it earlier that evening.

According to the statement of probable cause, the protective order issued on October 15, 2025, prohibited Nutter from entering or remaining at the residence. The order explicitly required him to vacate the premises, including all areas such as the yard, grounds, outbuildings, and common areas surrounding the dwelling.

The adult female victim called Deputy Sams to report that Nutter had entered the crawl space beneath the home. At 10:34 p.m., Deputy Sams had personally served Nutter with the protective order at the same residence, where Nutter reportedly became visibly upset and acknowledged on body-worn camera that he lived there and would have to leave.

When deputies returned later that night, they located an open hatch beneath the home and visually confirmed Nutter was inside the crawl space wearing the same clothing from earlier. Officers issued repeated verbal commands for Nutter to exit, which he ignored. After officers warned they would enter the crawl space to remove him, two deputies did so. Nutter eventually complied, exited without further incident, and was taken into custody.

He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for processing. Nutter was later released on an unsecured personal bond of $1,500. A trial is scheduled for November 20, 2025, at the St. Mary’s County District Court.

He is charged under Maryland Family Law § 4-509, a misdemeanor offense that carries a potential penalty of up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

