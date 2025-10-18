Animal Cruelty Ends in Fight and Property Damage in St. Mary’s County: Two Mechanicsville Men Charged

Two men from the same Mechanicsville address are facing separate criminal cases stemming from a single incident on October 10, 2025, that allegedly involved assault, animal cruelty, and property damage.

Seth Walter Piaquadio, 26, of Mechanicsville, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest following an altercation at his residence on Hills Hide Way, according to court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

Deputy Vincent Pontorno of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home at approximately 8:30 a.m. on October 10, 2025, for a reported assault. At the scene, an adult male victim reported that Piaquadio had assaulted him by dragging the handle of a pocket knife across his face. The victim had visible scratch marks, which he claimed were caused by Piaquadio. The incident allegedly occurred after Piaquadio confronted the victim about an earlier act of animal abuse involving his dog.

When interviewed by police, Piaquadio admitted to seeing a video that showed the victim punching his dog. He reportedly told the officer that after seeing the footage, he “went after” the victim, grabbing him by the head and causing injuries to his face. Piaquadio also stated that he had been scratched during the fight.

According to the statement of probable cause, when Deputy Pontorno attempted to place Piaquadio under arrest, Piaquadio resisted by pulling away as the officer moved to handcuff him. He was ultimately subdued, arrested, and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Piaquadio was released later that day on his own recognizance and is scheduled for trial on November 13, 2025, in St. Mary’s District Court.

Nicholas Lee Bowley, 36, of Mechanicsville, who resides at the same address as Piaquadio, has been charged by criminal summons with animal cruelty and malicious destruction of property valued under $1,000. Because Bowley was not arrested at the scene, no booking photo is available.

According to the court filings, Deputy Pontorno’s investigation began just after midnight on October 10, 2025. Piaquadio informed the deputy that Bowley had been drinking and causing disturbances in the home. After allegedly discovering that Bowley had punched his dog, Piaquadio reportedly confronted him, resulting in a physical fight.

The probable cause statement includes video evidence, which reportedly shows Bowley entering the living room, approaching a dog lying on a couch, and striking it multiple times in the head. The dog appeared non-aggressive and showed no signs of provoking the attack. The video also showed Bowley attempting to move the dog to another couch and hitting it again after the dog nipped at him.

After the fight, Bowley allegedly kicked a hole in Piaquadio’s bedroom door, causing an estimated $200 in damage. The door was identified as property of a third party living in the home.

Bowley has been ordered to appear in St. Mary’s District Court for a preliminary inquiry on December 5, 2025.

