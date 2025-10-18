Bowie Woman Arrested After Assaulting Three Employees and Damaging Property at Waldorf Supermarket

Angelica Jannee West, 24, of Bowie, has been formally charged with eight criminal counts following an incident on October 3, 2025, at a supermarket in Waldorf. According to court documents filed in Charles County District Court, West faces multiple misdemeanor charges, including second-degree assault, property destruction, and disorderly conduct.

According to a statement of probable cause submitted by Officer M. Neel of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an assault in progress at the World Food Supermarket on Crain Highway. Upon arrival, officers observed multiple witnesses shouting and pointing at West, who was allegedly attempting to flee the scene.

Officer Neel wrote that West saw police lights and sirens and then ran around the corner of the building. She was stopped shortly thereafter and taken into custody. According to the report, West appeared “highly intoxicated,” had glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, and was unsteady on her feet.

Three adult male victims reported being assaulted. One victim stated West entered an employee-only area of the supermarket and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The same individual reported that West kicked three holes in the drywall and damaged a wall outlet. A second victim told police he was punched on both sides of the face when he attempted to stop the destruction. A third victim said he was struck in the neck and cheek after helping remove West from the restricted area. All three men reportedly had visible redness where they said they were struck.

A witness not involved in the altercation confirmed observing the entire incident.

West was initially held without bond due to what the commissioner described as a “reasonable likelihood [she] poses a danger to the safety of the alleged victim, other persons, or community”. She later appeared for bail review hearings on October 6 and October 15, 2025, and was eventually released on her own recognizance.

At her initial appearance, West waived her right to an attorney. She was later found eligible for representation by the Public Defender’s Office, which officially entered an appearance in the case on October 9, 2025.

The charges against West are as follows:

Three counts of second-degree assault

One count of malicious destruction of property over $1,000

One count of failure to obey a lawful order

One count of resisting/interfering with arrest

One count of disturbing the peace/disorderly conduct

One count of general disorderly conduct

Each second-degree assault charge carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in jail and a $2,500 fine. The property destruction charge may result in up to 3 years in jail or a $2,500 fine, while the remaining misdemeanor charges carry potential penalties ranging from 60 days to 3 years in jail, and/or fines ranging from $500 to $5,000.

A trial is currently scheduled for November 21, 2025, at the Charles District Court.

