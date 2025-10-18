Two Women Arrested for Theft at Target in Charles County

Tamika Markia Williams-Evans, 46, of Gwynn Oak, and Shermise Artavia Degrafenried, 48, of Baltimore, have both been charged with theft following a shoplifting incident at a Target store in Charles County.

According to court documents, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an active theft at the Target store on Western Parkway on October 8, 2025. Loss prevention staff contacted authorities after monitoring store surveillance, which reportedly showed two women placing merchandise into bags while shopping.

Officers arrived and were briefed by a loss prevention employee who remained in contact with another staff member watching the cameras. The suspects were identified as two Black females, each described by their clothing. Officers waited until both individuals passed all points of sale without paying before making contact.

As the women exited the store, loss prevention staff detained them and escorted them to the store’s security office. There, employees recovered merchandise from the suspects’ bags. The individuals identified which bags belonged to each of them, and the stolen

items were sorted accordingly.

Tamika Markia Williams-Evans was found in possession of merchandise valued at $120.00. Shermise Artavia Degrafenried was found with $143.07 worth of items, including apparel, groceries, health and beauty products, and office supplies.

Both individuals were charged with one count of theft between $100 and $1,500. Officer PF Butler of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office filed the charges, and both women were transported to the Charles County Detention Center.

Each defendant was released on their own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in District Court for Charles County.