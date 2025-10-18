Domestic Dispute in Calvert County Leads to Charges for St. Leonard Couple

A St. Leonard couple have been charged in connection with a domestic altercation that occurred earlier this month, according to court documents filed in the District Court for Calvert County. Sean Austen Fox, 30, of St. Leonard, was formally charged with second-degree assault on October 10, 2025, stemming from an incident that took place three days earlier at a shared residence on Oakcrest Drive.

According to the statement of charges filed by Deputy Robey of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at approximately 10:30 p.m. on October 7, 2025. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with both parties involved. The male, identified as Fox, and the female, identified as Morgan Renee Huffer, 28, of St. Leonard, told deputies they were in a relationship and had been living together for approximately three months. Both individuals reported that an argument had escalated into a physical confrontation after they had each consumed alcohol. Fox stated that after a verbal dispute, he asked Huffer to leave the home for the night, prompting her to allegedly strike him multiple times. He claimed that he pushed her away twice, causing her to fall onto the bed. Deputies noted that glass was broken at the scene, and household items were scattered or damaged.

Deputies documented visible injuries on both individuals. Fox had red marks and abrasions on his right forearm and a small bleeding cut on his right leg, which he believed may have been caused by broken glass. He also said his face was red from being hit, though officers reported no visible injuries to his face. Huffer was observed to have abrasions and red marks on her left elbow. Due to both parties showing visible signs of injury and each alleging assault, Deputy Robey determined that both individuals would face charges. However, their legal processes differed significantly.

Morgan Renee Huffer was arrested at the scene, taken into custody at approximately 10:57 p.m. on October 7, 2025, and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. She was charged with second-degree assault and later released on her own recognizance. A court date has been set for November 17, 2025, in Courtroom 1 of the Calvert District Court.

In contrast, Sean Austen Fox was not arrested at the scene. Instead, he was charged by criminal summons, meaning he was formally notified of the charges and ordered to appear in court without being taken into custody. This method of charging is often used when law enforcement determines that an immediate arrest is not necessary. As a result of this process, Fox was not booked at the detention center, and therefore no booking photo (mugshot) is available. Criminal summonses do not involve fingerprinting, photographing, or detention unless the defendant fails to appear in court as instructed.

Fox is scheduled to appear at a Preliminary Inquiry on December 1, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. in Courtroom 2 of the Calvert District Court. The preliminary inquiry will determine whether he qualifies for legal representation and will confirm the next steps in the judicial process, which could include setting a trial date or discussing potential plea arrangements. Second-degree assault is classified as a misdemeanor under Maryland law and carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine if convicted.

The case remains open, and additional proceedings are pending.

