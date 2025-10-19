St. Mary’s County Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of 18-Year-Old with Loaded 9mm Handgun

Omari Lee Miles, 18, of California, was arrested and charged with multiple firearm-related offenses following a traffic stop in Leonardtown on Friday, October 17, 2025, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were in the 21000 block of Colton Point Road in Avenue on October 17, 2025, when they observed an individual—identified as Omari Lee Miles—who they knew was prohibited from possessing firearms due to his age. Detectives reported seeing him in possession of a suspected firearm and requested assistance from patrol deputies.

A traffic stop was conducted shortly afterward on a gold sport utility vehicle in the 22000 block of Duke Street in Leonardtown. During the stop, deputies searched the vehicle and its occupants.

According to court documents, Miles, who was a passenger, was found in possession of a loaded Polymer 80 9mm handgun equipped with an extended 40-round magazine.

The firearm was unserialized, a type commonly referred to as a “ghost gun.” Miles was taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he is currently being held without bond.

Miles has been formally charged with the following six misdemeanors:

Wearing a handgun on his person

Wearing a loaded handgun on his person

Wearing a handgun in a vehicle on public roads

Wearing a loaded handgun in a vehicle on public roads

Possession of a firearm without a serial number

Possession of a regulated firearm while under the age of 21

Court records show the case was filed on October 18, 2025, in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for October 20, 2025.

The arresting officer is identified as Officer Grant of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

