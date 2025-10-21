UPDATE: Surveillance in Avenue of Music Video with Gun Leads to Arrest of 18-Year-Old California Man

UPDATE: A Friday night gathering in Avenue, Maryland, led detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) to conduct a traffic stop in Leonardtown that resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old and the recovery of a loaded “ghost gun.”

According to court documents, CID detectives were conducting proactive enforcement on the evening of October 17, 2025, in the 21000 block of Colton Point Road in Avenue, when they observed a group of individuals congregating near a vehicle in a parking lot.

Detectives reported that Trevan Gant, one of the individuals present, was seen holding a handgun with an extended magazine while recording what appeared to be a music video. The group was reportedly playing loud music and handling firearms openly. Detectives noted that Gant was under 21 years old and prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm.

Detectives maintained visual surveillance of the group as they entered a gold Chevrolet Tahoe and left the area. They contacted patrol deputies to assist in conducting a stop once the vehicle was identified and confirmed to be traveling toward Leonardtown.

The vehicle was stopped in the 22000 block of Duke Street in Leonardtown, near 22725 Duke Street.

Multiple occupants were in the SUV, including the driver and passengers identified as Trevan Gant, Omari Lee Miles, and Michael Berry. During the stop, detectives ordered the occupants out of the vehicle. Based on prior observations of armed activity in Avenue, a frisk was conducted for officer safety.

Detective Grant’s probable cause statement notes that during the pat-down, deputies located a loaded Polymer80 9mm handgun in the waistband of Omari Lee Miles, 18, of California, Maryland. The firearm fitted with an extended 40-round magazine was unserialized and is commonly referred to as a “ghost gun” .

Miles was immediately taken into custody without incident.

Miles was charged with six misdemeanor offenses:

Wearing and carrying a loaded handgun on his person

Wearing and carrying a handgun on his person

Wearing and carrying a loaded handgun in a vehicle

Wearing and carrying a handgun in a vehicle

Possession of a firearm without a serial number

Possession of a regulated firearm by a person under 21

He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he was held without bond following his initial appearance on October 18. Judge Robert B. Riddle later upheld the hold during a bond review hearing on October 20, 2025.

Miles is represented by the Public Defender’s Office in St. Mary’s County. A court date is set for November 24, 2025, in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

Trevan Gant and Michael Berry were present during the initial incident in Avenue. Gant was observed holding a firearm with an extended magazine, but no charges have been filed against him as of October 20. It is unclear whether additional charges may be pending or if the firearm seen with Gant was ever recovered.

10/18/2025: Omari Lee Miles, 18, of California, was arrested and charged with multiple firearm-related offenses following a traffic stop in Leonardtown on Friday, October 17, 2025, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were in the 21000 block of Colton Point Road in Avenue on October 17, 2025, when they observed an individual—identified as Omari Lee Miles—who they knew was prohibited from possessing firearms due to his age. Detectives reported seeing him in possession of a suspected firearm and requested assistance from patrol deputies.

A traffic stop was conducted shortly afterward on a gold sport utility vehicle in the 22000 block of Duke Street in Leonardtown. During the stop, deputies searched the vehicle and its occupants.

According to court documents, Miles, who was a passenger, was found in possession of a loaded Polymer 80 9mm handgun equipped with an extended 40-round magazine.

The firearm was unserialized, a type commonly referred to as a “ghost gun.” Miles was taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he is currently being held without bond.

Miles has been formally charged with the following six misdemeanors:

Wearing a handgun on his person

Wearing a loaded handgun on his person

Wearing a handgun in a vehicle on public roads

Wearing a loaded handgun in a vehicle on public roads

Possession of a firearm without a serial number

Possession of a regulated firearm while under the age of 21

Court records show the case was filed on October 18, 2025, in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for October 20, 2025.

The arresting officer is identified as Officer Grant of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

