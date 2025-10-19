Detectives Arrest Five Suspects, Ages 15-21, in Connection with Series of Armed Robberies Targeting Designer Clothing and other Property

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division, Robbery Unit, have identified and arrested five suspects in connection with a series of armed robberies in which the suspects targeted victims wearing designer clothing and other property.

Between September 19 and September 24, 2025, detectives from the Robbery Unit investigated multiple citizen armed robberies that occurred in the Waldorf area. During these incidents, victims reported being approached by suspects who brandished firearms and stole designer clothing and other personal items.

As part of the ongoing investigation, on October 7, detectives served six search warrants at residences in Waldorf. During the operation, three juvenile suspects –two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old– were arrested and charged as adults. Evidence linking the suspects to the robberies was recovered. Additionally, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Kyjuan Marquie Guffey, age 21, of Waldorf. Guffey was located and arrested on October 9 in La Plata.

A 15-year-old male suspect was also identified and subsequently stopped by a Prince George’s County police officer in Oxon Hill during an unrelated incident. The teen was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun reported stolen to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in July 2025. He was taken into custody and detained by the Department of Juvenile Services.

All five suspects were charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime, and theft. Detectives are continuing to investigate whether the suspects may be linked to additional cases. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wimberly at 301-609-6491. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com, or use the P3Intel mobile app. Please note: Photos of the juveniles, though charged as adults, are not releasable.

