Maryland State Police Investigating Serious Crash in La Plata That Injures Three

On Saturday, October 18, 2025, at approximately 9:24 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Hawthorne Road and Ripley Park Drive in La Plata, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Dispatchers advised to all responding units they were receiving multiple conflicting reports of a vehicle overturned with heavy entrapment and one victim possibly deceased, along with reports of shots fired near the scene.

Police quickly arrived to find a two-vehicle head-on style collision with NO shots fired, and found one adult male trapped and unresponsive.

Firefighters arrived and quickly began extricating the trapped victim, while requesting a helicopter to land nearby due to their injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded, however, were cancelled prior to their arrival due to EMS performing CPR on the adult male victim.

EMS transported the adult male to the UM Charles Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and CPR in progress.

A 20-year-old female, and a 23-year-old female were both also transported to CRMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.