Great Mills Man Arrested for Crack Cocaine After Traffic Stop in St. Mary’s County

Jay Marshall John Pilkerton, 60, of Great Mills, has been formally charged with two misdemeanor offenses following a traffic stop on October 15, 2025.

According to court documents, Pilkerton was arrested by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office after deputies reportedly discovered suspected crack cocaine and related paraphernalia during a search.

The incident began around 9:08 p.m. when a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s deputy observed a blue Dodge Caravan traveling on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

The deputy noted the vehicle was using historic registration plates and initiated a stop after observing it being used for daily transportation.

During the stop, deputies encountered Pilkerton seated in the rear passenger seat, reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. Upon further investigation, the deputy determined Pilkerton had an active violation of probation warrant in St. Mary’s County.

After placing him under arrest, the deputy conducted a search of Pilkerton’s person. According to court filings, the deputy found a metal smoking device with suspected crack cocaine residue in Pilkerton’s pants pocket.

Additionally, a small clear plastic bag containing what appeared to be a jagged off-white rock, believed to be crack cocaine, was allegedly found in his left sock.

The items were identified based on the deputy’s training and experience from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy.

Pilkerton has been charged with the following:

CDS: Possession Not Cannabis

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia

Both charges are misdemeanors. The potential penalties for these offenses include up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine for possession of a controlled substance, and up to a $500 fine for possession of paraphernalia.

Pilkerton appeared before a judicial commissioner on October 16, 2025, and was released on his own recognizance.