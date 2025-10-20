“Ghouls Just Wanna Have Homes!” Calvert County Animal Shelter Event This October 2025

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will hold an October adoption promotion, “Ghouls Just Wanna Have Homes,” from Tuesday, Oct. 21, to Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.

During this timeframe, adopters can draw a prize from a “spooky cauldron” to win a waived adoption fee, a half-off adoption fee or treat bag filled with candy.

Animals of all ages are available for adoption, including dogs, cats, rabbits, roosters, pigs and more. Adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, microchipping, age-appropriate vaccinations and a starter care package to help pets transition into their new homes. Standard adoption protocols still apply.

All potential adopters will go through the shelter’s usual screening process to ensure each animal is placed in a safe, loving and appropriate home.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an intake appointment, call 410-535-7387. The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick.

