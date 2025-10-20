SPARC Collaborates with MedStar Health on New, State-of-the-Art Athletic Performance Center in Beltsville Opening Monday, October 20, 2025

SPARC, the DMV region’s newest and most advanced athletic performance center, and MedStar Health are proud to announce a new collaboration, bringing elite physical therapy services directly into its flagship facility located near the University of Maryland. SPARC’s newly constructed facility is designed to serve athletes from middle school through the professional ranks.

The center offers a comprehensive suite of services including sport-specific skills training, athletic performance coaching, and recovery services. In addition, SPARC will coordinate nutritional guidance, academic support, life skills development, and mental health services to holistically support student-athletes throughout their journey. The integration of MedStar Health into the SPARC facility marks a significant milestone in delivering a truly comprehensive and coordinated approach to athletic development and injury prevention.

“We are excited about our collaboration with MedStar Health, which will provide physical therapy services within the brand-new SPARC facility,” said Kevin Roach, General Manager of SPARC.



“MedStar Health offers premier sports medicine services, including working with many of the region’s top professional and college sports teams. SPARC and MedStar Health enthusiastically embrace the notion that it is of paramount importance to offer truly holistic and coordinated solutions to young athletes involved in competitive sports to minimize injury and produce optimal training results.”

By keeping training services and physical therapy in close proximity at the center, coaches and trainers will be able to closely coordinate and monitor an athlete’s progress. The goal is better outcomes in everything from injury prevention, remediation, return to sport, strength, speed, agility, mobility gains, honing sports-specific skills, and proper nutrition.

This type of approach has historically only been available with professional sports teams and some major college sports programs. Now, along with MedStar Health, SPARC will bring this approach to athletes beginning in middle and high school, and beyond.

MedStar Health echoed the enthusiasm for the relationship and its potential to transform sports medicine access for younger athletes.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with SPARC in this innovative and athlete-centered facility,” said Jill Anderson, Vice President of MedStar Health Physical Therapy. “Our team is committed to delivering evidence-based physical therapy and rehabilitation services that not only help athletes recover from injury but also prevent future issues through proactive care and education.”

“This relationship allows us to work side-by-side with performance coaches, trainers, and nutritionists in real time,” added Chris Parker, Assistant Vice President of MedStar Health Physical Therapy. “It’s a game-changer for continuity of care. Athletes will benefit from seamless communication between all professionals involved in their development, which is essential for achieving peak performance and long-term health.”

This collaboration underscores both organizations’ commitment to elevating the standard of care and performance training for athletes in the region. With MedStar Health’s clinical expertise and SPARC’s innovative performance model, the Beltsville facility is poised to become a hub for athletic excellence and wellness