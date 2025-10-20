The Curtain Goes Up For The Charles County Public Schools Fall Play Season!

The Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) fall play season roars into a high school auditorium Oct. 23 when a classic crime story opens a slate of shows. This season CCPS high schools will present mysteries, tales of fairies and friends, and new classics through Nov. 23, 2025.

Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot is aboard for “Murder on the Orient Express” at La Plata 6:30 p.m., Oct. 23 to 25. Passengers on a luxury train are all suspects when a wealthy, but reviled, man is found murdered in his locked compartment. While the train is trapped in a snowstorm, Poirot must untangle lies and decipher clues to find the killer. Ticket prices are $7.18 for students and $12.51 for adults. To get tickets, visit eventbright.com.

The woodland fairies of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” are busy in other fairy tales in “Fairycakes,” a play by Douglas Carter Beane. They’re all a little sad until Puck finds a famous flower touched by Cupid’s arrow and the games — and fun — begins. The comic play touches on the themes of love, kindness and accepting change. The Oct. 30 show starts at 6:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 1. General admission tickets are $11 and tickets for children are $6. To buy tickets, visit gofan.co.

Maurice J. McDonough High School stages “Peter Pan and Wendy,” 7 p.m. Nov. 14 and 15, and 2 p.m., Nov. 16. The classic J.M. Barrie tale is updated, but no less thrilling with adventures in Neverland challenging Captain Hook and other not-so-good guys. Tickets are $13.35 for adults, $11.28 for students, military members and seniors, and $10.24 for thespians and children 5 and younger. To buy tickets, go to https://mhsdrama303.booktix.com/.

Honeybees must work with other insects in their backyard to save the habitat from disappearing due to the construction of a swimming pool in Westlake High School’s “The Bugs: A Greek Comedy,” by Don Zolidis. The plan is to drive the homeowner away and retain the backyard as it is. The satire delves into labor and ecological issues while incorporating the Greek gods. Shows are set for 7 p.m., Nov. 20 through 22. Visit www.westlake.ccboe.com closer to the show dates to purchase tickets.

North Point High School will stage “Peter and the Starcatcher,” 7 p.m., Nov. 20 through 22. The play reimagines the classic Peter Pan tale and is based on novels written by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. The story follows Peter Pan who learns that “star stuff” is a precious commodity that must not fall into the wrong hands — like those of pirate Black Stache. Shows are 7 p.m. Nov. 20 to 22. For tickets, visit https://nphs7040.ludus.com/.

Join the crew at Thomas Stone High School for the heist comedy “The Con,” by Tracy Wells. The story is a series of vignettes held at a comic convention where a rare comic book is available. Hijinks ensue. The play will be held 6:30 p.m., Nov. 20 through 22. For ticket information, call Thomas Stone at 301-753-1756.

Harry Potter and the gang return to Hogwarts when St. Charles High School stages “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: High School Edition,” Nov. 21 to 23. Almost 20 years after saving the wizarding world, Harry and his friends return to school once Harry’s son befriends the son of his former rival, Draco Malfoy. Shows are 7 p.m., Nov. 21 and 22, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 23. Tickets will be available at https://schsspartanplaymakers.ludus.com/index.php.

