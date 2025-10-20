VIDEO: Detectives Arrests Two Men After Year-Long Investigation Involving String of Theft and Burglaries

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s District VI – Beltsville Detective Bureau charged two suspects in connection with nearly 40 theft and burglary cases in the Beltsville area. The suspects are 27-year-old Paul Moegel III and 31-year-old Christopher Talbott. Both suspects live in Beltsville.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects stole items in shed burglaries, thefts from vehicles and other thefts.

The crimes took place between June of 2024 and October of 2025. Detectives obtained a search warrant for their home in the 4800 block of Lexington Avenue.

During that search, dozens of items believed stolen were recovered to include power tools and yard equipment.

Detectives are asking theft victims in the Beltsville area to review the video and photos and contact District VI if they believe their property may be among the recovered items. Please call 301-937-0910.

Following this extensive investigation, detectives have now obtained 144 charges for Paul and 97 charges for Talbott. They are both in the custody of the Department of Corrections. This remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information may also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0057450.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>