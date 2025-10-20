67th Annual Washington International Horse Show in Prince George’s County This Week

The Washington International Horse Show (WIHS) at the Prince George’s County Equestrian Center and Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, MD is here!!!

The 67th annual WIHS is being held in Prince George’s County for the fourth year in a row from Monday, October 20 through Sunday, October 26, 2025.

The WIHS is considered one of North America’s most prestigious and competitive equestrian events, featuring competition for international, professional, amateur, junior, and child riders.

This event brings entertainment, exciting exhibitions, family-friendly community and charity events, and brings together the finest and most talented horses and riders from across the country and around the world.

Vice President Francois Decoster from Hauts-de-France and a delegation from the Upper France region of France are attending the week of WIHS events and co-facilitating a panel discussion, “The Future is Now: Smart Tools for Horse Health. U.S. & European Perspectives on Emerging Technology”. Maryland Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Steve Connelly will also attend.

The symposium underscores Maryland’s leadership in global equine innovation and highlights Prince George’s County as a center for international collaboration in animal science and sport horse excellence. Doing so fosters transatlantic exchange, showcases Maryland’s role as a forward-thinking equine state, and supports the broader goals of Maryland Horse Month in celebrating innovation, welfare, and economic growth across the industry.

The economic impact of the WIHS on Prince George’s County is nearly $10 million as the county welcomes more than 15,000 in-person spectators from 35 states, including Maryland, Washington D.C., and over 13 countries.

For more information about the Washington International Horse Show, ticket sales, and event details, visit www.wihs.org.