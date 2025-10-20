Charles County Sheriff’s Office Judicial Services Section Coordinates and Conducts Annual National Family Violence Warrant Sweep

On October 15, 2025, as part of the Annual National Family Violence Warrant Sweep, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Judicial Services Section, along with the Neighborhood Enforcement Team (NET), Patrol Shift 4 and the Charles County Detention Center transport team, conducted a coordinated operation aimed at locating and arresting individuals wanted for domestic violence and other criminal charges.

During the operation, officers attempted service of 127 warrants resulting in 12 arrests and 11 criminal summonses being served.

The National Family Violence Warrant Sweep is an annual, nationwide initiative in which law enforcement agencies across the country come together to target offenders with outstanding warrants for domestic violence offenses.

The goal is to bring swift accountability to those who harm others in their own homes or relationships, and to reinforce that fleeing does not equate to escaping justice. “We are committed to protecting survivors, pursuing justice, and ensuring that those who abuse others are held responsible for their actions,” said Sgt. Andrew Coulby, the supervisor in the Domestic Violence Unit.

This operation reflects the Agency’s ongoing dedication to supporting victims of domestic violence and bringing offenders to justice. Please note: These warrants are not related to protective orders and peace orders.