Charles County Art Alliance Annual Grant Season Closes on Friday, October 24!

Reminder: Our Annual Grant Season Closes on Friday, October 24! – Grant Applications are Electronic this Year!

Friendly reminder that the Charles County Arts Alliance (CCAA) Annual Grant Season will end on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 12:00 noon. This is a firm deadline – no exceptions will be granted.

Since 1987, our Arts Grant Program has been at the heart of our mission, supporting nonprofit organizations and schools that bring creativity, culture, and connection to our community. Over the years, the CCAA has invested more than $1,000,000 into the Charles County arts community through our Arts Grant Program.

These grants helped fund music, dance, dramatic and literary performances, art exhibitions, workshops, and arts education enhancements that touched the lives of Charles County residents of all ages.

For the first time, the CCAA is offering all-electronic applications, making it easier than ever to apply. The CCAA offers three types of arts grants:

General Operating Grants

Special Project Grants

Arts in Education Grants

What We’re Looking For:

Grant applications are reviewed by our Grant Committee based on:

Artistic merit of the proposed activities

Organizational effectiveness and fiscal responsibility

Service to the community

All applicants must provide a cash-match with organizational funds within the same fiscal year, on a 1:1, 2:1, or 3:1 basis depending on the grant amount requested. This ensures that each CCAA grant truly becomes a joint partnership with the grantee organizations in support of their requested arts programming.

How to Apply: Nonprofit organizations and schools in Charles County are eligible. Full guidelines and the online application portal are now available at charlescountyarts.org/grants. As noted above, applications must be submitted electronically by no later than 12:00 noon on October 24, 2025, and no exceptions will be granted.

Need Help? Our CCAA team is here to guide you through the process, but please don’t delay! The deadline is only one week away. Our CCAA office is open Tuesday – Friday from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. For any questions, please contact us soon at 301-392-5900 or [email protected].

General Operating Grant Application

Special Project Grant Application

Public and Non Public Schools Grant Application