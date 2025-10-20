Introducing FirstNet Fusion: New Mission-Critical Platform to Revolutionize First Responder Communications

The nation’s first responder community is getting a huge upgrade that will benefit public safety across the country. AT&T is launching FirstNet Fusion, which will allow every firefighter, police officer and EMT – no matter what cell phone service they use – to instantly talk, share video and coordinate during an emergency.

FirstNet®, Built with AT&T is the only network built with and for America’s first responders. Starting next month, the FirstNet Fusion app will bring together group messaging, push-to-talk, 9-1-1 dispatch integration, and connected devices into one seamless experience – eliminating the communication barriers that have challenged emergency response for decades.

Key Takeaways:

Fusion is built for all first responders, whether they subscribe to FirstNet individually or via their agency, and even if they use a different wireless carrier.

Fusion Link makes it easier for first responders to stay connected by seamlessly integrating with virtually any traditional radio system used by public safety.

Fusion will be an open platform that can serve as the foundation for future connections to other critical public safety technology ecosystems like 9-1-1 call-handling and situational awareness platforms.

FirstNet®, Built with AT&T— the only network built with and for first responders—is giving public safety the next generation of information sharing and interoperability with FirstNet Fusion, the first mission-critical communications platform to connect teams across virtually any radio system or U.S. wireless carrier.

A secure, one-stop shop for emergency response coordination, Fusion will eliminate complexities around group communication and bring together critical capabilities like push-to-talk, NextGen 9-1-1 dispatch, and connected devices to create a faster and more efficient emergency response. Better communication can help shave valuable seconds off response times, particularly when coordinating and executing response efforts to major emergencies.

“FirstNet is in a league of its own – and Fusion further reinforces our unwavering commitment to providing all first responders with the tools they need to protect communities and save lives,” said Scott Agnew, president of FirstNet, AT&T. “As the first to deliver nationwide mission-critical push-to-talk and now bringing public safety a future-ready interoperability solution for the connected responder, we are setting a new standard for how America responds to emergencies and coordinates operations.”

The creation of Fusion is a reflection of our role as public safety’s network partner. Unlike T-Mobile and Verizon, which chose not to partner with public safety when asked, FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders. They tell us what cutting-edge technology they need, and we deliver.

Saving seconds during big moments

Fusion will make it easier than ever to unite all first responders across jurisdictions, carriers, and technologies, whether that’s during everyday operations or large-scale disasters that require mutual aid – times when public safety agencies from different areas come together to provide the best possible response. By overcoming previous constraints like limited coverage, capacity and scalability, as well as high costs and complex integration challenges, Fusion will offer a wide range of features that help first responders save seconds and save lives.

Fusion will be available to all first responders, whether they're subscribed to FirstNet individually or through their public safety agency, and even if they use a different wireless carrier. It's the first platform of its kind, and truly made for all of public safety.

Fusion will allow first responders to rapidly create customizable talkgroups and channels for always-on or on-demand needs. With Fusion, these groups can include more members than ever before and can be set up in seconds, compared to the hours or days required to set up similar groups on traditional radio networks.

First responders using other cellular networks will have access to all Fusion app features, enabling better cross-agency communication and providing public safety more choice in how they coordinate emergency response.

Fusion will be compatible across a wide range of devices – particularly the form-factors that first responders prefer – and will have end-to-end encryption across voice and data, as well as the highest priority on the FirstNet network.1

Unprecedented Tactical Interoperability with Fusion Link

Fusion will also be the only solution in the industry that can seamlessly integrate with virtually any traditional radio system used by public safety, thanks to a new universal gateway called Fusion Link. While some solutions already exist to bridge the gap between land-mobile radio (LMR) systems and modern, broadband-enabled push-to-talk, they are closed or vendor-locked systems and come with proprietary platforms and expensive hardware . By strictly adhering to 3GPP and APCO P25 open standards, Fusion will allow agencies of all sizes to affordably augment their critical infrastructure – turning fragmented response into unified action.

Integrations With Critical Public Safety Ecosystems

As a one-stop shop for public safety information sharing, Fusion will be an open platform that can serve as the foundation for future connections to other critical public safety technology ecosystems. Beyond push-to-talk communications, it is designed to integrate directly into the technology that public safety uses to coordinate and execute responses, such as Axon’s Fusus situational awareness platform and Carbyne’s cloud-native APEX 9-1-1 call-handling platform.

Fusion’s integration with NextGen 9-1-1 systems like Carbyne’s will help 9-1-1 telecommunicators more seamlessly send information gathered from an emergency caller – details such as location data and video – directly to incident commanders and first responders. This will help shave precious seconds off emergency response times by eliminating the need for a telecommunicator to access a traditional radio and communicate information verbally.

In addition, Fusion will help improve responders’ situational awareness by providing direct access to information such as the live location and video feeds of Axon body-worn cameras and other connected devices, increasing first responder visibility in the field. The Axon integration will also enable the Fusus platform to display the location of Fusion-enabled devices.

In addition to these planned integrations with Axon and Carbyne, we are working closely with other leading public safety technology providers to make it easier for first responders to access their services and fuel further innovation down the road.

Affordability and Availability

Fusion will be available to select public safety agencies as part of a controlled introduction in November and will be launched widely early next year. When launched, it will be the most affordable mission-critical push-to-talk solution in the industry.2

Agencies interested in learning more about how Fusion can unite their teams can visit us at booth 1393 at IACP from Oct. 19-21 in Denver or talk to their FirstNet solutions consultant. Read more at firstnet.com/fusion. Individual first responders can also subscribe to FirstNet at their local AT&T store and save 25% for their family members on the AT&T commercial network.3

1Excluding mandated 9-1-1 calling.

2Compares to push-to-talk services adhering to 3GPP mission-critical standards.

3Requires a FirstNet Unlimited smartphone plan line of service (min $42.99/mo.) and an AT&T Unlimited plan line of service (min. $75.99/mo. before discounts). AT&T may slow data speeds on consumer lines if the AT&T network is busy.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.