Motorcyclist Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Great Mills

On Monday October 20, 2025, at approximately 5:30 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Chancellors Run Road and Buck Hewitt Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle struck a motorcycle with the operator laying in the roadway.

Emergency medical services consulted for a trauma center due to the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 awaited EMS arrival at their Hangar in Hollywood, and transported the adult patient to an area trauma center.

The operator of the vehicle denied having any injuries.

Police are investigating the collision. Delays expected in the area.