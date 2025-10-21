One Maryland One Book and Maryland Emancipation Day Event at Historic Sotterley on November 1st, 2025

In Honor of Maryland Emancipation Day on November 1st, Historic Sotterley is proud to be partnering with Maryland Humanities and their One Maryland One Book initiative to host a full day of programming that celebrates ancestry, literature, and the power of storytelling.

The event will highlight the impact of descendant voices in preserving, sharing, and interpreting ancestral histories, while inspiring others to embark on their own genealogical journeys.

One Maryland One Book brings our community together across the state through the shared experience of reading the same book.

This year’s selection, Kin: Rooted in Hope by Carole Boston Weatherford, with illustrations by Jeffery Boston Weatherford, is a powerful blend of poetry, history, and personal genealogy.

The book chronicles the authors’ journey into their ancestral roots, uncovering ties to some of Maryland’s earliest settlers and offering a deeply moving exploration of identity and legacy.

The themes and journey of Kin: Rooted in Hope mirrors the journey many of our Sotterley Descendant community and we’re excited for this event to take a deeper dive into what that journey can look like and how our visitors can explore their own ancestry and experiences through storytelling.

Highlights of the event include:

Keynote Address by Olivia Smith, St. Mary’s County Library

Sotterley Descendant Panel featuring Gwen Bankins, Dante Eubanks, Kelsey Bush, Tre Lancaster-Smith, and Nocola Williams, moderated by Merideth Taylor

Creative Writing Workshops with author Caitlyn Hunter

with author Caitlyn Hunter Living History Performances by Ms. Story

by Ms. Story Author Presentation & Q&A with Dave Brown, author of The Barber Family and his latest work on Agnes Kane Callum

with Dave Brown, author of The Barber Family and his latest work on Agnes Kane Callum Open Mic Session for poetry and creative writing

for poetry and creative writing Food & Refreshments:Aunt Titty’s Food Truck will be onsite with delicious offerings available for purchase. Boxed lunch pre-orders will be available soon.

Admission to the event is free, but registration is required. Seats are limited. Registration for the event can be found at

Event Schedule

9:00 – Doors Open

9:30 – Program Start, Welcome from Nancy Easterling

9:40 – Land Acknowledgement

9:50 – Keynote from Olivia Smith of St. Mary’s Public Library

10:05 – Living History Chapter 1 performance by Ms. Story

10:40 – Sotterley Descendant Panel with Gwen Bankins, Dante Eubanks, Kelsey Bush, Tre Lancaster-Smith, and Nocola Williams, Facilitated by Merideth Taylor

11:25 – Creative Writing Workshop 1 with Caitlyn Hunter

12:00 – Lunch/Free Time, Manor House Tours and Exhibits Open

1:15 – Living History Chapter 2 performance by Ms. Story

1:40 – Creative Writing Workshop 2 with Caitlyn Hunter

2:15 – Open Mic

2:40 – Presentation by Dave Brown

3:15 – Living History Chapter 3 performance by Ms. Story

3:45 – Final remarks, opportunity to purchase books and book signings

Join us for a day of remembrance, creativity, and community as we honor the past and inspire the future through the power of story.