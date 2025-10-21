St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Aging & Human Services Hosting Veterans Resource Day on Friday, November 7

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Aging & Human Services (DAHS) is proud to host Veterans Resource Day on Friday, November 7, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the University of Maryland – Southern Maryland, located at 44219 Airport Road in California.

This event is free and open to the public. Veterans, active service members, their friends and families are all welcome to attend Veterans Resource Day.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will be on site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to answer questions and assist with claims processing! Additionally, there will be more than 20 organizations serving veterans on-site. Join us for a presentation during the event:

Financial Literacy & Fraud Prevention – Xavier Frink, Maryland Office of the Attorney General from 10 – 11 a.m.

Trauma-Informed Yoga, Jacqui Grantland, Ph.D., LCPC, CEDS, NCC – Inner Peace Therapeutic Services from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Free lunch will be provided at noon by Mission BBQ!!

Want to skip the registration line? Register online at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/veterans. Online registrants will be eligible for a special prize!

Many thanks to our generous event sponsors: SMECO, Inner Peace Therapeutic Services, AcuHerb, and Utopian Institute of Family Living!

For more information, please contact Nicoletta Pollice, Community Programs & Outreach Division Manager with DAHS at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1074 or via email to [email protected].